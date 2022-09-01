Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. 6,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hibbett by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

