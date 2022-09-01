Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,366. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

