Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Up 6.6% in August

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

