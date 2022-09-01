Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 13,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Hippo Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of HIPO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,889. The company has a market cap of $555.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Hippo has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hippo will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hippo in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Articles

