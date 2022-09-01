HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 467,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares in the company, valued at $177,827,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 467,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 996,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,328 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSE HRT traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 6,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

