HM Payson & Co. Has $187,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.