HM Payson & Co. Has $90,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $102.81 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.