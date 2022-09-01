HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

