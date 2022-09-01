HM Payson & Co. Makes New $113,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CQP opened at $51.14 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

