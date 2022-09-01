HM Payson & Co. Purchases 176 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

