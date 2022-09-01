HM Payson & Co. Purchases 300 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

