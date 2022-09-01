HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

