HM Payson & Co. Sells 160 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

