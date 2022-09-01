HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,406 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $776,637 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

