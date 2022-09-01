Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.45. The company had a trading volume of 204,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

