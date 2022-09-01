Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 61 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.