Holderness Investments Co. Sells 100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $301.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.04 and a 200 day moving average of $355.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.