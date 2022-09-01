Holderness Investments Co. Sells 4,231 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,264. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

