Holderness Investments Co. Sells 9,534 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,914. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.