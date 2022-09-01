Holderness Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $49.23. 201,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,395. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

