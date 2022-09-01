Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.45

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.45 and last traded at $66.71, with a volume of 18991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

