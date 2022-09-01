HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Insider Buys A$53,634.15 in Stock

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) insider Simon Shakesheff purchased 42,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,634.15 ($37,506.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 21st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

