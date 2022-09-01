HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,132. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $365.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

