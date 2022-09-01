Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $871,792.79

Honest (HNST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $871,792.79 and $887.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,556.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.89 or 0.07221022 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

