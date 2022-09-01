Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.18% of Honeywell International worth $8,185,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.34. 79,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.16.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

