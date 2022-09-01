Hoo Token (HOO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $95.00

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hoo Token has a market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.