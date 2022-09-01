Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.88

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.88 and last traded at $59.34, with a volume of 54123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.