Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Purchases A$86,619.56 in Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) insider Donald Smith purchased 25,934 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.34 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,619.56 ($60,573.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from Hotel Property Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

