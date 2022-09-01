Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

HOV stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.38. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $133.99.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 373.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

