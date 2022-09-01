Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
HOV stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.38. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $133.99.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 373.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.