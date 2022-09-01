HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HP Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.71 on Thursday. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in HP by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in HP by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

