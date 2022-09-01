HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 804,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in HP by 126.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in HP by 174.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

