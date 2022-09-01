HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HSBC by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1,151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in HSBC by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 203,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.