Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $516,880.72

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Trading

