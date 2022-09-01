Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down to $30.72

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $29.53. Ichor shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 233 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Ichor Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Ichor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

