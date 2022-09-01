II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.

IIVI stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 53,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

