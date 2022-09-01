Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on October 17th

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.8128 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $45.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.
About Iluka Resources
