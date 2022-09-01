ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $672.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $24,898.64 and approximately $672.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00233467 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,021,991 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

