iMe Lab (LIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $471,883.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $471,883.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.
iMe Lab Coin Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
Buying and Selling iMe Lab
Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.