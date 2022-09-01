iMe Lab (LIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $471,883.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $471,883.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.