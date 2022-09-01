ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

