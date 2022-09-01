Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 625,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,425. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,821. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Recommended Stories

