Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Alan Phillips Buys 82,888 Shares of Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Alan Phillips purchased 82,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,577.60 ($11,592.73).

On Thursday, July 7th, Alan Phillips purchased 258,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,990.00 ($27,965.03).

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company holds interests in Pilbara projects comprising a portfolio of gold, copper, zinc, and lithium exploration tenements located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. It also explores for iron ore projects situated at Lake Giles in the Yilgarn region of southwestern, Western Australia.

