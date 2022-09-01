Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Alan Phillips Buys 82,888 Shares of Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Alan Phillips purchased 82,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,577.60 ($11,592.73).
Alan Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Alan Phillips purchased 258,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,990.00 ($27,965.03).
