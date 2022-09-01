Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Position Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $102.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

