Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 432,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 181,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.81% and a negative net margin of 4,894.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.
