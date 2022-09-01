Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 432,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 181,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.81% and a negative net margin of 4,894.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inhibikase Therapeutics

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.