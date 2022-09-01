Ink Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,635.00 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Ink has a total market capitalization of $202,382.91 and approximately $23,635.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.