Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 24.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,528. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

