Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Stock Holdings Lowered by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EPRF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.54. 17,752 shares of the stock traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

