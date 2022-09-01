Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Holdings Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

