Insider Buying: Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CFO Purchases $18,975.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $18,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Douglas Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forestar Group alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

Forestar Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE FOR opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $619.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Forestar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Forestar Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.