Insider Buying: IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Director Buys 10,253 Shares of Stock

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) Director Nachum Shamir bought 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,378.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $19,378.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nachum Shamir also recently made the following trade(s):

IsoPlexis Stock Up 2.1 %

ISO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. IsoPlexis Co. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). IsoPlexis had a negative net margin of 535.02% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IsoPlexis Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

