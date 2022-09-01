Insider Buying: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) SVP Buys 2,160 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) SVP Scott Moomaw bought 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,810 shares in the company, valued at $48,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Price Performance

Liquidia stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,600. The stock has a market cap of $312.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.34. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Liquidia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liquidia by 861.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Liquidia by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $1,923,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 191.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia by 468.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

